Badhaai Ho Box Office: As was pretty much on the cards, Badhaai Ho grew well on Saturday to bring in 6.50 crore. The film is raking in very good moolah on a day by day basis. Moreover, since ‘karva chauth’ fell on Saturday, there was further surge on family audiences in theaters.

The film has now collected 76 crore already, which is an excellent number. Moreover, there is another major record that has been scored as the lifetime number of Dhadak [74.19 crore] has been surpassed too in a mere 10 days. That was a much hyped film with a bigger opening day [8.71 crore] and still Badhaai Ho is marching ahead towards much bigger milestones, and how.

Meanwhile, none of the other new releases (barring Baazaar) is managing any sort of footfalls. There was hardly any growth evidenced for Kaashi, 5 Weddings and Dusshehra. As a matter of fact it won’t be surprising if barring Kaashi, none of the other releases manage to get even a show for them during the weekdays. Each of these releases is a major commercial disaster.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder