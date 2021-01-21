Result Of Koimoi Audience Poll 2020: For over a period of one and a half months, we conducted polls to get your opinion on the ‘best of 2020’ and today, we are here with the first edition of the results.

Lots of film enthusiasts participated and shared their valuable feedback by voting for their favourites in the categories – Best Poster (Films), Best Trailer (Films) and Best Trailer (Web Series).

Let’s go through the results:

Best Poster (Films)

Starting with the poster, movies like

Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan’s Tanhaji, Anurag Basu’s magic-ensemble Ludo, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani’s Laxmii, Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Kunal Kemmu’s Malang, Anil Kapoor & Anurag Kashyap’s AK VS AK, Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan’s Love Aaj Kal and Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak made to the nomination list.

Results:

Tanhaji (37%)

Ludo (15%)

Laxmii (14%)

Malang (12%)

AK VS AK (9%)

Thappad (7%)

Love Aaj Kal (4%)

Chhapaak (2%)

With acquiring about 37% of the votes, Tanhaji’s poster is the winner here.

Best Trailer (Films):

Many trailers managed to intrigue us into watching the films, but below are best ones that got nominated and also check out how did they fare with your voting.

Results:

Tanhaji (34%)

Malang (17%)

Ludo (16%)

Laxmii (14%)

Angrezi Medium (7%)

Lootcase (5%)

AK VS AK (4%)

Thappad (4%)

It’s a second win for Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji, as it gets crowned with ‘Best Trailer (Films)’ with 34% of the votes.

Best Trailer (Web Shows)

From Scam 1992 to Mirzapur 2, this year was all about some brilliantly written and performed web-shows. Below are the best ones that got nominated and also check out how did they fare with your voting.

Scam 1992 (41%)

Mirzapur 2 (30%)

Paatal Lok (11%)

Asur (11%)

Breathe – Into The Shadows (4%)

Aarya (3%)

With a killing margin, grabbing over 40% of the votes, Scam 1992 is the winner. *Hey Alexa, please play Achint’s Scam 1992 theme music*

