Well, here’s the latest update on ‘Top 10 Highest Grossers of 2017’. So far, 8 films have managed to make it to the 100 crore club, which are Bollywood films – Raees, Kaabil, Jolly LLB 2, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

Varun Dhawan’s 2nd entrant to the list Judwaa 2 which is all set to become his 2nd back to back 100 crore film this year. Judwaa 2 till now has collected 85.30 crores at the box office.

Check out the list of Top 10 Highest Grossing Movies Of 2017 here:

After crossing Hindi Medium [69 crores] Judwaa 2 has now crossed Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi’s Baadshaho [78.02 crores] at the box office. The next target to achieve is Varun’s own film Badrinath Ki Dulhania [116.60 crores].

Trending :

In the other news, Varun Dhawan and Shruti Haasan have been announced as brand ambassadors of Fossil India.

The actors will be featured in Fossil’s first ever multimedia campaign launching throughout India by the end of the year. They will be seen endorsing the new range of touchscreen smartwatches in the campaign.

“The decision to be a part of Fossil links back to my natural affinity with the brand’s values and personality in many ways. I look forward to being an integral part of the Fossil family and its fascinating growth journey in India,” said Varun.

Varun, talking about his early days, said that like many newcomers, even he struggled.

“I, along with my friend, used to do auditions and get rejected everywhere. I auditioned for Dhobi Ghat, auditioned for some of the TV series etc. but got rejected everywhere. Then I applied for the post of Assistant Director at Dharma Production. Since I had long hair in those days, I was told to cut my hair to get the job.”