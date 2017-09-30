Judwaa 2 Fun On Sets Video Will Tempt You To Watch The Movie ASAP

Judwaa 2 has released this week and the makers have revealed a super fun video comprising many hilarious moments. The video also has Salman Khan in it.

This fun on set video shows some ROFL worthy moments – from the stars babbling their lines, to Varun entertaining everyone and also Salman Khan in the end getting nostalgic about his original Judwaa. Presence of Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever makes the bloopers even interesting. Jacqueline Fernandez & Taapsee Pannu look even hotter having gala time on sets.

Superstar Salman Khan, who is all set to host Bigg Boss 11, will have Judwaa 2 actors Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu as his guests during the opening episode of the upcoming show.

Varun has stepped into the shoes of Salman, who played a double role in the 1997 film Judwaa.

Interestingly, Salman was also present on the wrap-up day of Judwaa 2 as seen in the video.

Now, the team of Judwaa 2 will visit the original Judwaa superstar on Bigg Boss. The cast will be shooting with Salman on Friday, said the spokesperson of the film.

The show will premiere on October 1 on Colors.

Varun Dhawan, recently, also extended his support to the #1SmallStepforCancer campaign to advance emergency fundraising for child cancer. The campaign was initiated by 1SmallStep Foundation in association with Rotary Club of Mumbai Queens Necklace.

“Child cancer is a very dreadful experience not just for the child and their family but for the society. I request everyone to participate and build this Emergency Fund to help 1000 children from low-income families,” he said.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.