Jon Moxley Thinks For Vince McMahon AEW Would Be 'Garbage'

Advertisement

Jon Moxley and WWE boss Vince McMahon’s equation isn’t getting better anytime soon. It’s the former SHIELD member aka Dean Ambrose who has once again dragged Vince into the battle of words. Below is all you need to know.

Ever since leaving WWE, Moxley is one of the guys who’s been firing against the former company. He never misses a chance to drop F-bombs or some brutally honest opinions on Vince or his promotion. Yet again, he has shared his thoughts on what his former boss would be thinking about AEW.

Advertisement

Speaking to Cincy 360, Jon Moxley said, “No one is trying to tone each other down or say, ‘that’s too much.’ Vince McMahon would watch a lot of AEW matches and say, ‘That’s garbage. They’re not selling. Slow it down. It’s crap.’ Blood and guts or whatever, but he wouldn’t be paying attention to the 15,000 people going nuts. I feel vindicated. I said a lot about how I felt wrestling should be, that’s what AEW was going to do and that’s what we did. Now, look where we are. Now, I’m going to have a bit of flex.”

He further praised Tony Khan for achieving the impossible dream and making AEW a big success.

“It’s cool. It’s crazy to see when this was all just an idea a few years ago. Tony Khan sitting at my kitchen table and being like, ‘We’re going to have real TV and real touring.’ ‘Really?’ It seemed almost unrealistic. To take a gamble to come here and be like, ‘If you guys are doing that, I want to be part of it. Maybe we’ll fall flat on our face and we’ll all look stupid and this will be a big disaster, but if it’s successful it would be really cool because that’s what wrestling needs,” he added.

Jon Moxley left WWE on April 30, 2019.

Must Read: John Cena’s Peacemaker To Feature Bane? James Gunn Says He Is ‘Not Opposed’ To The Idea

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube