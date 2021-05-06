Jonathan Good aka Dean Ambrose has always been open about the differences between him and WWE, especially Vince McMahon. Be it creative differences or not fulfilling the promises, the former Shield mate has spoken on everything with no filter.

For the unversed, after enjoying tremendous success as the lunatic fringe, Dean left the promotion in April 2019. In the very month, he made a shocking debut on AEW (All Elite Wrestling), thus creating big cracks between him and WWE. In one of the interviews post joining the rival promotion, Dean was asked about returning to WWE. His words showed how he will never ever work under Vince.

As per Wrestling Observer, Dean Ambrose had said, “I would rather work in McDonald’s than be a producer in WWE. You talk about a thankless job…Or be on the creative team at WWE, I would rather like, tar driveways in the summer heat than be a creative member of the creative team in WWE.”

Last year, Dean Ambrose had taken a dig on WWE for using a stale formula of storytelling.

“It makes me think of WWE. It makes me think of standard: Guy comes out on the ramp to start the show, cuts a promo, another guy comes out on the ramp, his music hits, he cuts another promo, then the authority figure’s music hits, then they come out, they make the main event for tonight, and the standard guys standing in a ring, talking on mics, having run-in finishes. It brings to mind just the standard, same-old formula of TV wrestling,” he had said in a chat with Sporting News.

As of now, Dean is enjoying a glorious run in AEW as Jon Moxley.

