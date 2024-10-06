After captivating gamers worldwide, Tomb Raider is arriving in a different format. The video game is getting an official television adaptation with Netflix’s Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft. The animated series will follow Lara Croft as she embarks on an adventure in a new territory while looking for powerful ancient relics. Sounds exciting, right? So here is everything you need to know about Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft.

Release Date and Trailer

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is slated to premiere on Netflix on Thursday, October 10th. Netflix unveiled the official trailer for the series last month, which features glimpses of an epic, action-packed adventure as Lara faces some fresh challenges.

Watch the trailer below:

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft: Storyline

The show picks up after the Survivor trilogy of video games. Now more experienced, Lara Croft leaves her friends behind to go on dangerous solo adventures. But when a powerful Chinese artifact is stolen from Croft Manor, Lara has to return home to recover it. This leads her on a journey around the world, exploring forgotten tombs and facing tough challenges. The series shows Lara’s ‘coming of age’ as she grows into a well-known hero from the earlier games and movies. It connects her origin story to the original video game series.

Meanwhile, the show will also focus on Chinese mythology and history. “Everything you find in Tomb Raider is going to be based loosely on history. Being half Chinese myself, I really wanted to write something that, as a girl growing up, I always wanted to see, and that’s an adventure taking place within Chinese mythology,” creator and showrunner Tasha Huo said about the show.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft: Voice Cast

The Legend of Lara Croft features the voice of Agent Carter star Hayley Atwell as Lara Croft. Earl Baylon will reprise his role as Jonah Maiava from the video game series. The cast includes Allen Maldonado as Zip, Richard Armitage, and Zoe Boyle. Powerhouse Animation Studios has handled the animation.

