There's a solid mix of new releases this week, and as usual, Netflix is leading the pack with five titles. Prime Video and Hotstar follow with two each, while Sony LIV, ZEE5, Apple TV Plus, Lionsgate Play, and Manorama Max have one title each.

Netflix

Chhaava (Hindi)

Release Date: April 11, 2025

Chhaava is a historical action film adapted from the Marathi novel of the same name by Shivaji Sawant. The story is inspired by the life of Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire.

Black Mirror Season 7 (English)

Release Date: April 10, 2025

The highly anticipated seventh season of Black Mirror, created by Charlie Brooker, is almost here. All six episodes will be available to binge on April 10. This sci-fi dystopian series draws inspiration from the 1960s classic, The Twilight Zone.

Meet the Khumalos (English)

Release Date: April 11, 2025

Two teenage neighbors fall in love, but their budding romance faces trouble, because their mothers, once close friends, are now bitter rivals with a complicated past.

Court – State Vs. A Nobody (Telugu)

Release Date: April 11, 2025

Court – State Vs A Nobody is a legal drama featuring Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Sridevi, Harsh Roshan, and others. Marking the directorial debut of Ram Jagadeesh, the film follows an idealistic young lawyer who challenges a corrupt legal system to defend a teenage client wrongly presumed guilty.

North of North (English)

Release Date: April 10, 2025

This Canadian comedy series is set in a small, close-knit Arctic town. The story follows a young mother who makes the bold decision to leave her husband, and now she’s determined to rebuild her life on her own terms.

Prime Video

Chhorii 2 (Hindi)

Release Date: April 11, 2025

Chhorii 2 is a horror thriller directed by Vishal Furia. The story centers on a girl who is abducted for a dark, ritualistic sacrifice, while her determined mother is trying to rescue her.

G20 (English)

Release Date: April 10, 2025

G20 is an action thriller that stars Viola Davis as the President of the United States. The story unfolds during a G20 summit in Cape Town, South Africa, which is thrown into chaos by a sudden terrorist attack.

Jio Hotstar

Doctor Who Season 2 (English)

Release Date: April 12, 2025

The Doctor is on a mission to help Belinda Chandra return to Earth, but powerful forces stand in their way.

Hacks Season 4 Episodes 1&2 (English)

Release Date: April 10, 2025

Deborah and Ava are currently going through a rough patch in their relationship, but how will it impact their late-night show?

Sony Liv

Pravinkoodu Shappu (Malayalam)

Release Date: April 11, 2025

Pravinkoodu Shappu is a locked-room murder mystery in which a toddy shop owner is found hanging inside his own establishment. The shop had been closed due to heavy rain, but he and his friends had spent the night inside, playing cards. Now, the police must determine whether it was murder or suicide.

Zee5

Kingston (Tamil)

Release Date: April 13, 2025

Kingston is a horror fantasy set in a fishing village where fishing is forbidden. The locals believe that anyone who enters the ocean is doomed to die. Defying the warnings, the protagonist ventures into the haunted sea, uncovering dark secrets from the past.

Apple TV Plus

Your Friends & Neighbors Season 01 Episodes 1&2 (English)

Release Date: April 11, 2025

Your Friends and Neighbors is a black comedy crime drama about a former high-flying professional who turns to theft after losing his job, targeting valuable items from the wealthy, knowing they won’t notice what’s missing right away.

Lionsgate play

Emmanuelle

Release Date: April 11, 2025

The protagonist works as a quality evaluator for luxury hotels. At one particular assignment, she finds herself drawn into a sensual new experience and becomes infatuated with a guest.

Manorama Max

Painkili (Malayalam)

Release Date: April 11, 2025

Painkili is a romantic comedy about two unlikely individuals whose lives become unexpectedly intertwined. The male lead is faking a mental illness to escape the law, while the female lead is desperate to avoid an arranged marriage and wants to elope, despite not having a boyfriend. Their paths cross in the most unexpected way.

