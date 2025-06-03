The horror-comedy film Get Away, led by Nick Frost and Aisling Bea, is finally arriving for Indian viewers. After being showcased at festivals and streaming in other regions, this quirky British flick is now set to entertain audiences at home. With a mix of humour, thrills, and chilling traditions, the film promises something unusual and fun for horror lovers.

What’s Get Away About?

The movie follows a British family, Richard and Susan Smith, and their teenage kids, Sam and Jessie, who decide to spend their summer vacation on a quiet Swedish island named Svälta. They plan to take part in the island’s yearly Karantan festival, which remembers a dark part of its past connected to British colonisers.

What begins as a relaxing family trip soon takes a strange turn. The locals act oddly, strange rituals take place, and coffins are seen being loaded onto boats. As the festival gets closer, the Smith family realises they are in serious danger and must uncover the island’s secrets to survive.

The film features performances from Sebastian Croft, Maisie Ayres, and Eero Milonoff, along with Nick Frost and Aisling Bea. It is directed by Steffen Haars and written by Nick Frost himself. The movie was produced by XYZ Films and Wayward Entertainment, with cinematography by Joris Kerbosch and editing by Brian Ent.

When & Where to Watch in India

Indian fans can finally watch Get Away on JioHotstar starting June 6, 2025. While it was already available in other parts of the world via Prime Video, this will be its official digital premiere in India.

The movie originally premiered at Fantastic Fest in September 2024 and was later released in the UK via Sky Cinema in January 2025. With its quirky mix of genres and an unusual plot, it’s now ready to entertain viewers on home screens here.

If you’re into genre-bending films with creepy vibes and clever humour, Get Away might just be the weekend watch you’ve been waiting for.

Check out the trailer of Get Away below:

