The youth-oriented drama ‘Ziddi Dil-Maane Na’ completed 100 episodes on December 29. It turned out to be indeed a great moment for the actors and they thanked the entire team and audience for their support.

The show features Kaveri Priyam, Shaalien Malhotra, Diljot Chabbra, Kunal Karan Kapoor, Simple Kaul and Aditya Deshmukh in lead roles.

Kaveri Priyam, essaying the role of Monami, said: “There is always a feeling of immense pride to see your show and character get so much love and appreciation by the viewers. For us, completing 100 episodes is a proud and wholesome moment. We as a team couldn’t be more grateful for all the love and support and we hope to continue the audiences with our work. ‘Ziddi Dil Maane Na’ has taught me so much, and I’m really happy to be a part of this journey.”

Diljot Chhabra, who is seen as Sanjana is all delighted and called it a proud moment for her that the show continues to be loved by viewers.

Diljot shared: “I am immensely excited and somewhat at a loss of words to describe my happiness because it still feels like yesterday when I just started shooting for ‘Ziddi Dil Maane Na’, and now the show has completed 100 successful episodes. It feels even more special because we reached this milestone almost while the year ends and promise to keep entertaining you guys with more exciting twists and turns in the coming year.”

Shaalien Malhotra mentioned that they have received positive feedback for the show and their respective characters from the audience.

Shaalien added: “I cannot describe how happy I am that ‘Ziddi Dil Maane Na’ has finally hit a century. I would take this opportunity to thank my loving cast and crew, without them, this wouldn’t have been possible at all! It is amazing to watch our fans get attached to our characters so much, and there is nothing more satisfying than entertaining people, I hope we can continue to do just that with this show for years to come.”

‘Ziddi Dil Maane Na’ airs on Sony SAB.

