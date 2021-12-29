The Kapil Sharma Show actress Rochelle Rao’s 2021 was all about new learnings, breaking old habits and tapping the creative side within her which brought some fruitful results for the young actress.

Rochelle feels that this year has not only enforced a strong drive within her to put in her absolute best into anything she does, but the year that it was has also taught her to ‘Let Go’ and value relationships over material things. “2021 was whirlwind journey for all of us, with the lockdown and things eventually opening up and the fear of covid normalizing as we all learnt to adapt and live with it, I feel that a lot of new learnings, thought processes and ways of life emerged for me,” Rochelle Rao began.

Rochelle Rao continued, “When things were stagnant, there was this drive in me that urged me to tap all the potentials that I had not been to explore earlier, bringing out the creative side in me through which I was able to learn so many new things and even create things that I thoroughly enjoyed putting together. This year also been a year full of introspection, it gave me a new perspective to life. 2021 made me value relationships a lot more over material things, it also taught me that life is truly unpredictable so living in the moment and ‘Letting Go’ of things that should be let gone of, is important”

On the work front, Rochelle Rao was able to showcase her work on different mediums in 2021 which she was happy to achieve.

“I feel blessed that I was able to explore the web space as well as get back to TV and create content for the digital space in 2021. From my very first web show 1942 – The War in the hills which saw me in totally different light with a very interesting role to getting back to television with The Kapil Sharma Show as Lottery, and even getting a chance to create some amazing cricket related content for the digital space in sync with the ICC T20 worldcup, this year has allowed me to explore all the different avenues I love working with, and I can only feel grateful for it all,” concludes Rochelle.

