Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has said that the devotional singing reality show ‘Swarna Swar Bharat’ will have a huge impact on the audience. He will appear as a special guest on the show.

Baba Ramdev said: “This show will have a huge impact on the audience because nothing of this sort has ever happened before. The show attempts to present our rich Indian culture to the whole world through the medium of soulful, devotional music. The roots of Indian culture will bloom from their sangeet and this platform will let the contestants share their art with the whole world.”

“Singers of higher stature will come out from this show and I’m sure they’ll do pretty well. Through the show, our nation will get a new vision and it will take viewers back to their Sanatan Dharam roots through the path of devotional music,” Baba Ramdev added.

Other than Baba Ramdev, the show will have poet Kumar Vishwas with singers Kailash Kher and Suresh Wadkar as judges. Actor Ravi Kishan will be seen as the host.

‘Swarna Swar Bharat’ will premiere soon on Zee TV.

