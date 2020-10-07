YouThoober CarryMinati Following Bigg Boss 14's Nikki Tamboli?

CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar is one of the successful and popular YouTube stars.

Advertisement

He is mainly involved in creating satirical parodies and comedy, apart from live gaming. The young and dynamic star has achieved a lot via his hard work.

Advertisement

He has made it this far all by himself, even though his modesty won’t allow him to accept it. CarryMinati is a self-made man more than anything. CarryMinati has a huge fan base who adore and love him a lot.

Nikki Tamboli has been a part of a few successful south regional movies like Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu, Kanchana 3 and Thippara Meesam. The world is currently witnessing Nikki’s hot avatar on Bigg Boss 14.

CarryMinati is following Nikki on Instagram and we believe they are good friends. However, once Nikki comes out of the house, we would ask her and get more clarity on their friendship.

Looks like CarryMinati will support Nikki in her Bigg Boss journey.

Meanwhile, it seems the very fans of Bigg Boss haven’t taken the latest season the way makers had imagined. The show has been trending on Twitter today but because the viewers want it to be boycotted. Hence #BoycottBB14 has become one of the most popular hashtags on Twitter right now.

Advertisement

There seems to be a long list of people who are having problems with Bigg Boss 14 and the alleged reason is vulgarity. It seems the people have disliked the tasks Bigg Boss 14 contestants are being made to do. While they have called such acts vulgar and dirty they also want the show to stop. Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla’s fans have also rejected BB14 because as the ex-contestant returns to this season as a senior he isn’t doing for what he is liked.

As per the new promo Bigg Boss 14 housemates Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikky Tamboli and Pavitra Punia will be seen seducing Sidharth Shukla for an immunity task in the upcoming episode of the controversial reality show. The immunity task comprises three rounds. For round one, the girls would have to get a tattoo from Sidharth while they impress him through great conversation. The second round will have all the girls dancing with Sidharth on a motorbike while round three is where the girls have to save their martini glasses from falling off trays.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: Netizens Trend #SidNaazIsACurseForSid After Sidharth Shukla’s Viral Rain Dance Promo With Nikki Tamboli

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube