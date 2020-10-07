Advertisement

Sidharth Shukla seems to have become a new trend on social media. And this isn’t the first time that his army is trending him, this has been happening since last season when he was a part of Bigg Boss 13. Last season it was Shehnaaz Gill who he was linked with, and this time its his rapport with Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli that is grabbing the attention. Post this, Sid’s fans started trending #SidNaazIsACurseForSid.

That’s one harsh hashtag trending on Twitter and netizens have been defending Sid and stating how Shehnaaz is a curse for him.

A while ago, we saw Sidharth Shukla’s sizzling chemistry with Nikki Tamboli in the rain-dance task in Bigg Boss 14. Ever since then fans have been slamming Shehnaaz Gill on Twitter and calling her a curse for him.

One user tweeted, “Shehnaazians & Some Sidnaaz fan who always try to defame Sid & target him for every damn thing are Next Level chut!yas . Tumhare ya tumhare idol ke according nahi chalega Sid.! He’s not someone’s property, let him do whatever he wants to do. SIDNAAZ IS A CURSE FOR SID”

Another user tweeted, “Shehnaaz says to her fans “I need your support for my upcoming projects”. By that she meant, whenever she signals, her fans should be ready to go hammer and tongs behind directors n producers begging for her, Like they did with Tony Kakkar. SIDNAAZ IS A CURSE FOR SID”

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Shehnaazians & Some Sidnaaz fan who always try to defame Sid & target him for every damn thing are Next Level chut!yas . Tumhare ya tumhare idol ke according nahi chalega Sid.! He’s not someone’s property, let him do whatever he wants to do. SIDNAAZ IS A CURSE FOR SID — ᴄʀᴀᴢʏ ɢɪʀʟ♠️♥️ (@OmgNatkhatLadki) October 7, 2020 Shehnaaz says to her fans

“I need your support for my upcoming projects”. By that she meant,

whenever she signals, her fans should be ready to go hammer and tongs behind directors n producers begging for her,

Like they did with Tony Kakkar. SIDNAAZ IS A CURSE FOR SID — Sarthak Mohapatra (@being_sarthak) October 7, 2020 SIDNAAZ IS A CURSE FOR SID@ishehnaaz_gill Shameless Self Obsessed Women .. You wll b thrown in gutter you came from very soon KARMA IS GONNA HIT U HARD — Kanika_Sid🦋 (@SidHear68399025) October 7, 2020 Some other responses to the video snippet from Bigg Boss 14 are as follows: Haan bc aankhon me pure soul ghusaya hai…face pe 4kg pure soul thopa hai.. lips pe pure soul se overlining ki hai 🤮

SIDNAAZ IS A CURSE FOR SID https://t.co/dzWCPgdIqE — Pikachu 🐰 (@BoreNaKaro_) October 7, 2020 Jealous Buffalo wont Let live Sid peacefully Sid its High time to knw abt this fact

Bahar itna Tamasha kar rahi hai Actual feeling hoti to supprt karti bahar se Bt Nautanki krke Sympathy le rhi

SIDNAAZ IS A CURSE FOR SID SIDNAAZ IS A CURSE FOR SID SIDNAAZ IS A CURSE FOR SID — ÎÑŞ🎸Ďhůñķî ĞìřĹ🎸❤ŠĪĐHĔÅŘŢ ❤ (@Ins_DhunkiGirl) October 7, 2020

Well, Shehnaaz Gill’s army was no less, they came defending as soon as the trend went viral. One user tweeted supporting Sana and wrote, “Seems like Shitfarts not able2 tolerate Hwoodstar Shukli’s nanga naach in #BB14 . So they came to our , Shehnaaz YT live &now trending Sidnaaz is a curse for Sid. But actually Shid& #Sidnaaz is a curse 4 #ShehnaazGill @ishehnaaz_gill only. #Shehnaazians .Now our girl knows.”

Which side are you on – Sidharth Shukla or Shehnaaz Gill? Tell us your views in the comments section below.

