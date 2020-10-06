Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla & Hina Khan Are Already Rooting For Nikki Tamboli, Call Her One Of The Strongest Contestants

Nikki Tamboli not only managed to make the viewers of Bigg Boss 14 fall in love with her innocence, bold and bindass attitude but also excelled in impressing the seniors of the Bigg Boss house, Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan.

That’s right! Tamboli has pulled off her performance and continues to sway away with her mindblowing looks and earnest. Her depth of standing by her words and her actions speaking loud enough has made her one of the most adored contestants of the Bigg Boss house, also praised not only by the seniors but also her fellow competitors.

Nikki Tamboli’s accuracy and consistency in her attitude may it be in arguments or while working has highly pleased the seniors (Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan) so much that they claimed Nikki Tamboli to be a perfect fit for Bigg Boss 14 and see her as one of the top 5 contenders of the season.

Nikki Tamboli’s superlative entry in the Bigg Boss 14 house has not only grabbed headlines but has also managed to impress senior and most beloved former Bigg Boss contestant Sidharth Shukla who seems to be on a similar page with Nikki.

As it was seen previously, Shukla has been time and again supporting ‘Ms Tamboli’ in the house, today also agreed to help with her workout. A quite cute gesture exchanged between the two which made the audience fall in love with this episode.

Standing tall for her, Sidharth also exchanged words with another senior of the Bigg Boss house Hina Khan and was all good words about Nikki Tamboli. We wonder how this bond will be getting stronger and what comes next. Well! It’s just about time to tell.

