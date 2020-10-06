Mirzapur Fame Pankaj Tripathi Was Once Called ‘Kaleen Bhaiya’ At The Airpot & His Reaction Will Make You ROFL

Pankaj Tripathi has become a prominent name in the Bollywood industry. He is one actor who has the potential and calibre to nail any and every role. Earlier today, the makers of Mirzapur 2 released the trailer and since then, he has been a constant trending topic in our country.

During the press conference today, Pankaj shared an anecdote today where he revealed how people react to him meeting at various public places.

This is the first time when Pankaj Tripathi has seen his own show, Mirzapur, he revealed. The Stree actor said, “I watched the show during the lockdown as I used to be really busy earlier. I am usually critical of my work, it doesn’t feel good to appreciate your show, but we have done a good job. I watched it and loved it.”

Pankaj also shared an incident and revealed how his character is so relatable to fans across the world that they have started calling him ‘Kaleen Bhaiya’ which is his character name in Mirzapur.

Tripathi said, there was this one time where he thought that his boarding pass would read ‘Kaleen Bhaiya’ and started laughing. After the success of Season 1, the cast members became so popular that fans have started calling them by their character names.

This one time, Pankaj was at the airport and fans referred to him as ‘Kaleen Bhaiya’ to which he subtly replied, “Arey mera asli naam bhi hai, bhayi”.

But can you help, we guess not. Pankaj was sheer brilliance and perfection in the show that it’s difficult to get his performance out of your head.

Not just Pankaj, we saw all the cast members talking about their characters and transformation. Divyendu Sharmaa also spoke about Munna Bhaiya and said, “Hangover of Season 1 hasn’t died down. Our fans made sure of that. Every day on social media there’s a new meme. People really liked it. They reached out to us every day. That meant a lot. I had to play this emotionally unstable character. In cricketing terminology, I played it on the front foot. Despite that, the audience related to it, that meant a lot. I didn’t have to play a caricature of a villain. The script said how villainous and rough Munna was, but I tried to bring out the humane side of Munna.”

Mirzapur 2 releases October 23, 2020. Are y’all excited for it? Tell us in the comments section below.

