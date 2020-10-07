Bigg Boss 14: After New Promo Showing Sidharth Shukla Being Seduced By 5 Girls, Netizens Trend #BoycottBB14

Bigg Boss 14 has started just a few days back and it’s already in social trends. However, the reason for which the latest season of Bigg Boss is trending is not very encouraging and includes Sidharth Shukla.

It seems the very fans of Bigg Boss haven’t taken the latest season the way makers had imagined. The show has been trending on Twitter today but because the viewers want it to be boycotted. Hence #BoycottBB14 has become one of the most popular hashtags on Twitter right now.

There seems to be a long list of people who are having problems with Bigg Boss 14 and the alleged reason is vulgarity. It seems the people have disliked the tasks Bigg Boss 14 contestants are being made to do. While they have called such acts vulgar and dirty they also want the show to stop. Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla’s fans have also rejected BB14 because as the ex-contestant returns to this season as a senior he isn’t doing for what he is liked.

A SidNaaz fan with username @AyeshaAjmal12 tweeted, “@ColorsTV

should know their is also family’s involve in audience in bb show they stoop so low for trp ….#BoycottBB14”

Another fan with username @beinghuman_2020 tweeted, “Family show ab night show ! Entertainment show ab Vulgarity show! Aur kya kya dekhna reh gaya iss Vulgarity k naam pe ! Cheeeeee #VulgarityInBb14 #BoycottBB14”

Take a look at more tweets:

As per the new promo Bigg Boss 14 housemates Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikky Tamboli and Pavitra Punia will be seen seducing Sidharth Shukla for an immunity task in the upcoming episode of the controversial reality show.

The immunity task comprises three rounds. For round one, the girls would have to get a tattoo from Sidharth while they impress him through great conversation.

Pavitra, the ex-girlfriend of former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra, will be seen getting flirty with Sidharth as she gets a tattoo on the waist. Jasmin, who has worked with Siddharth in the show Dil Se Dil Tak, will be using her personal equation to woo Sidharth during the tattoo task.

The second round will have all the girls dancing with Sidharth on a motorbike while round three is where the girls have to save their martini glasses from falling off trays.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section

