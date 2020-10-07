Bigg Boss 14: After New Promo Showing Sidharth Shukla Being Seduced By 5 Girls, Netizens Trend #BoycottBB14

Bigg Boss 14 has started just a few days back and it’s already in social trends. However, the reason for which the latest season of Bigg Boss is trending is not very encouraging and includes Sidharth Shukla.
It seems the very fans of Bigg Boss haven’t taken the latest season the way makers had imagined. The show has been trending on Twitter today but because the viewers want it to be boycotted. Hence #BoycottBB14 has become one of the most popular hashtags on Twitter right now.
There seems to be a long list of people who are having problems with Bigg Boss 14 and the alleged reason is vulgarity. It seems the people have disliked the tasks Bigg Boss 14 contestants are being made to do. While they have called such acts vulgar and dirty they also want the show to stop. Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla’s fans have also rejected BB14 because as the ex-contestant returns to this season as a senior he isn’t doing for what he is liked.
A SidNaaz fan with username @AyeshaAjmal12 tweeted, “@ColorsTV
should know their is also family’s involve in audience in bb show they stoop so low for trp ….#BoycottBB14”
@ColorsTV should know their is also family’s involve in audience in bb show they stoop so low for trp ….#BoycottBB14
— Ashi_SidNaazKiDeewani (@AyeshaAjmal12) October 7, 2020
Another fan with username @beinghuman_2020 tweeted, “Family show ab night show ! Entertainment show ab Vulgarity show! Aur kya kya dekhna reh gaya iss Vulgarity k naam pe ! Cheeeeee #VulgarityInBb14 #BoycottBB14”
Family show ab night show !
Entertainment show ab Vulgarity show!
Aur kya kya dekhna reh gaya iss Vulgarity k naam pe ! Cheeeeee #VulgarityInBb14#BoycottBB14
— phoebe Buffey (@beinghuman_2020) October 7, 2020
Take a look at more tweets:
.@ColorsTV You can never ever match the level that bb13 had! Your cheap tricks will lever get you trp :)#BoycottBB14
— 𝔾 ॐ (@_sidandsana) October 7, 2020
Sidnaazians also taking part in #BoycottBB14 by saying that makers are forcing their siddy boy to do vulgar things 😂😂😂😂😂
Abey come out of your delulu world. He’s like this only. REALITY SHOW ME REALITY HI PATA CHALTI HAI 😌
— :) (@HumNhiSudhrenge) October 7, 2020
This season trying to normalize objectifying women. cheap🤢 #BoycottBB14
— Hrithu🖤 (@hrithuu_kk) October 7, 2020
Respect women dont do AISI LADKI WAISI LADKI on telivision,
Dont promote women abusers on your show @BiggBoss @ColorsTV#BOYCOTTBB14https://t.co/LxWGs4ppdr
— TRIBHUVAN 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Tribhuvan011) October 7, 2020
Shame on you @ColorsTV thinking that audience is cheap , playing with emmotions and objectifying women
— Arshad Khan अरशद ख़ान🏹 (@ArshuSpeaks) October 7, 2020
Two minutes of silence for those who think BB14 Going to be interesting as Bb13
🤣🤣🤣
Today promo showed!@ColorsTV @BiggBoss#BoycottBB14
— Yasin (@Yasin62804449) October 7, 2020
#BoycottBB14 What the hell these things?What is happening in this BB 14?Shame on BB14.
Second idea is @sidharth_shukla Performing in this vulgar task
Sana kisi ko gale mile to ap ko problem hoti ha or ap Kya ker rahe h is rain dance task me Nikki ke sath task me esaksa junun h… pic.twitter.com/zrH23gj4BY
— st@rAD⭐ (@ADstar08) October 7, 2020
In the name of show they show vulgarity
If 5 girls seduce a boys then boy is so stud
Or same thing if 5 boys seduce one girl then people called so we……
Hypocrisy of thinking@sidharth_shukla @mnysha #RashamiDesai #BOYCOTTBB14
— ̿My middle finger Salutes You (@RD_rishabhdubey) October 7, 2020
Bc family show ko kya bna diya..
🤢🤢
Mera favourite show tha but now desgusting.. @ColorsTV Trp ke liye kuchh bhi #BOYCOTTBB14
— Mandeep Kaur (@NaazNation_) October 7, 2020
People Trending #BoycottBB14
Me to them: pic.twitter.com/jI5s6ho0Xz
— Chakradhar.S.P. (@07_CSP) October 7, 2020
#BoycottBB14
What rubbish. Ewwwww vulgarity @ColorsTV @BiggBoss
— Sidrah (@AmyCocina123) October 7, 2020
Repeat after me,
VULGARITY is not ENTERTAINMENT !!#BoycottBB14 https://t.co/QMZHzM0672
— KalNaaz (@kalpanabheda) October 7, 2020
As per the new promo Bigg Boss 14 housemates Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikky Tamboli and Pavitra Punia will be seen seducing Sidharth Shukla for an immunity task in the upcoming episode of the controversial reality show.
The immunity task comprises three rounds. For round one, the girls would have to get a tattoo from Sidharth while they impress him through great conversation.
Pavitra, the ex-girlfriend of former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra, will be seen getting flirty with Sidharth as she gets a tattoo on the waist. Jasmin, who has worked with Siddharth in the show Dil Se Dil Tak, will be using her personal equation to woo Sidharth during the tattoo task.
The second round will have all the girls dancing with Sidharth on a motorbike while round three is where the girls have to save their martini glasses from falling off trays.
What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section
