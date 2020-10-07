Bigg Boss 14: You’ll Forget Rashami Desai & Sidharth Shukla’s Sensuous Dance After Seeing His SIZZLING Chemistry With Nikki Tamboli!

Last season recorded a crazy TRP for Bigg Boss. Season 13 was undoubtedly one of the best seasons in the history of BB. Do y’all remember Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai’s dance in the last season? Well, you need to move past that and see the new sizzling chemistry between the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor and Nikki Tamboli.

In the upcoming episode, we will see Sid being wooed by the hot ladies in the house including Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia and Nikki Tamboli.

In the garden area, we will see the ladies in the house all drenched and grooving on the songs and trying to impress Sidharth Shukla. But guess who stole the limelight? It’s none other than Nikki Tamboli.

The sensuous task is making the headlines yet again and Nikki’s closeness with Sid is what is fans are talking about.

Take a look at the promo here:

Now, do y’all remember the same closeness between Rashami Desai and Sidharth during Bigg Boss 13? If not, don’t worry. We have got it covered for you; take a look here:

Oh, La La! That’s one hot couple dancing out there.

Meanwhile, Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan are already rooting for Nikki Tamboli. Tamboli has pulled off her performance and continues to sway away with her mindblowing looks and earnest. Her depth of standing by her words and her actions speaking loud enough has made her one of the most adored contestants of the Bigg Boss house, also praised not only by the seniors but also her fellow competitors.

Nikki Tamboli’s accuracy and consistency in her attitude may it be in arguments or while working have highly pleased the seniors (Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan) so much that they claimed her to be a perfect fit for Bigg Boss 14 and saw her as one of the top 5 contenders of the season.

Tell us in the comments section below if you’re rooting for Nikki Tamboli’s sizzling performance with Sidharth Shukla.

