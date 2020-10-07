Bigg Boss 14: Rashami Desai Gives A Kick-A** Reply To Sidharth Shukla’s ‘Aisi Ladki’ Comment

Rashami Desai is one of the most popular actresses of Indian television. Ever since she participated in Bigg Boss 13 her fan following has become massive. And now, we see her trending on Twitter every other day.

Advertisement

Sidharth Shukla is also making headlines lately as he is one of the ‘Toofani Seniors’ in the Bigg Boss 14 house.

Advertisement

Yesterday, Sid called Nikki Tamboli ‘Aisi Ladki’ and if you’re a Bigg Boss fan you would know, who he was referring to here. Last season, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor called Rashami Desai ‘Aisi Ladki’ and the Uttaran actress has given a kick-a** reply to him in a tweet.

Rashami Desai took to her Twitter and wrote, “#Asihihunmain agar aaisi ladki matlab #rashamidesai jaisi in #bb13 and now in #bb14 aaisi matlab #Nikkitamboli jaisi… Then I must say aaj ki nari sab pe bhari… lagatar 2 sal se aa rahi #rashamians #recklessattitude”

#Asihihunmain

agar aaisi ladki matlab #rashamidesai jaisi in #bb13 🤔 and now in #bb14 aaisi matlab #Nikkitamboli jaisi… Then I must say aaj ki nari sab pe bhari… lagatar 2 sal se aa rahi 🤣🤣🤣 #rashamians #recklessattitude 😎 pic.twitter.com/AMQNq3aHqK — Rashami Desai (@TheRashamiDesai) October 7, 2020

Look at that confidence on her face. WHOA!

Rashami Desai’s fans were a sport and came in support of her. A user tweeted, “Loud n clear my love.. N we are proud of our AISI LADKI, Aisi Ladki means Independent, strong, solid, beautiful, kind-hearted, Dignified Girl, Never ever mistake her silence for weakness. N haters 1st try to achieve, wht she has already earned, thn talk abt her”

Another user tweeted, “Ap gatiya Ko bolne do, india ki sari aisi ladki lagegi usko kyuki wo ladki ko harras hi kr sakta h cheap insa fir bolta h poke kiya waha kon poke krha fir bad me bolta h ladki ladka ek h fir ghand bi failyega fir bolega jaisa mere sath kroge me bi waisa kruga but waha kon krha”

Rashami Desai’s woman supporters are going gaga over the tweet. One user wrote, “Rashami I must say that one word he said and you strike him and his world his PR team couldn’t handle the backlash they still didn’t forget, you showed them the definition of Solid women we are proud of you”

Loud n clear my love.. N we are proud of our AISI LADKI😎😎🔥🔥🔥 Aisi Ladki means Independent, strong, solid, beautiful, kind-hearted, Dignified Girl❤💪

Never ever mistake her silence for weakness.

N haters 1st try to achieve, wht she has already earned, thn talk abt her😏 pic.twitter.com/LuUwq3EaHz — 𝐊𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐡𝐚💫 (@Kridha_rocks) October 7, 2020 Ap gatiya Ko bolne do 😍india ki sari aisi ladki lagegi usko kyuki wo ladki ko harras hi kr sakta h cheap insa fir bolta h poke kiya waha kon poke krha fir bad me bolta h ladki ladka ek h fir ghand bi failyega fir bolega jaisa mere sath kroge me bi waisa kruga but waha kon krha — Garisha Rajput(Aisi hi hu Main😘) (@Rashamians3) October 7, 2020 Rashami I must say that one word he said and you strike him and his world his PR team couldn’t handle the backlash they still didn’t forget 😂😂😂you showed them the definition of Solid women we are proud of you 🤍 — Basra (@Nena84544978) October 7, 2020 Rashami Desai on fire😎🔥

And get it very loud and clear y'all, 'Aisi' matlab RASHAMI DESAI jaisi classy, sassy, dignified, kind hearted & beautiful person inside out that nobody can even touch her! We're proud of our 'Aisi' idol and that's on that!#RashamiDesai #Rashamians — 𝐀𝐬𝐚𝐝. (@PsychologistAsd) October 7, 2020 Much love to u rashmi, i love urbond with sana, ur selfless advices to her, i love u ,✊ u — Shehnaaz_UK_FC🇬🇧 (@shehnaaz_uk_fc) October 7, 2020

What are your views on Rashami Desai’s ‘Aisi Ladki’ tweet, share it with us in the comments section below.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: Netizens Trend #SidNaazIsACurseForSid After Sidharth Shukla’s Viral Rain Dance Promo With Nikki Tamboli

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube