Ali Merchant opened up about dealing with stress and a depressing mental state and how often actors are targeted unnecessarily on social media.

He said: “Actors are misunderstood. Trolls are the real menace of the times with frustrated minds that imagine all the dirty stuff that they will never get to do with any actor so they say bad things about them and sometimes abuse them. “

“If being a troll is an identity they want to create, then I feel sad for them. Despite being blessed to be living in India, which has such a beautiful long history with great examples of legends, why get stuck with having such low standards of identity for yourself.”

Ali Merchant is known for his roles in serials like ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, ‘Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar’, ‘Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat’, and ‘Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha’. He was also seen in the reality show ‘Lock Upp’.

Ali Merchant shared his personal experience of dealing with mental illness and the social media trolls. Ali in the past had faced allegations from his ex-wife Sara Khan about his illicit relationship and the netizens badly trolled him.

Ali Merchant added: “I don’t even need to take any name, won’t even share details because I have passed that phase, I am not the one who is looking for sympathy, but, I was almost destroyed by trolls when someone labelled me as a cheat. It has taken away years from my life with wrong decisions, But I always bounced back way stronger and have always focused on being better and bigger in doing more productive things.”

Talking about how to face criticism and finding out ways to handle it without getting depressed, Ali Merchant said: “Always see your parent’s face as it gives lots of courage to fight with negative things, recollect all the good times and change your friends circle.”

“Develop deeper feelings and connections with your family and put yourself in their shoes, you would never want to leave them behind, suffering alone, blaming themselves their entire lives so surround yourself with people who are there for you through thick and thin,” added Ali Merchant.

