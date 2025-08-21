As Aryan Khan gets ready to make his directorial debut with The Ba****ds of Bollywood, one name that is generating buzz is the show’s leading lady, Sahher Bambba. Although she is not entirely new to the screen, she is still building her recognition. Here’s all you need to know about Sahher Bambba.

Sahher Bambba’s Life

Sahher Bambba was born in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Born to Sunil Bambba and Shilpa Bambba, Sahher is currently 26 years old. Sahher is a trained Kathak dancer, and she loves Bollywood dance numbers, which she would recreate at home.

According to idiva, she even convinced her parents to let her study in Mumbai instead of Delhi. While they were hesitant initially, they let Sahher follow her dreams.

Sahher Bambba’s Career

Sahher Bambba’s Mumbai journey had humble beginnings—sharing a hostel room with eight other girls and navigating auditions with determination. Her first breakthrough came in 2016, when she won the Bombay Times Fresh Face contest, a title that opened doors, connecting her with casting opportunities.

That led to her first film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas (2019), directed by Sunny Deol and co-starring Karan Deol. She portrayed a Delhi vlogger falling in love during a solo trekking trip—standing out despite being a newcomer and chosen from over 400 auditioning girls.

Post-debut, Sahher expanded into streaming platforms: She appeared in the historical drama The Empire on Disney+ Hotstar, taking on the role of Maham Begum. In Dil Bekaraar (Disney+ Hotstar), she played Debjani Thakur in this adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s beloved novel.

Her most recent work was The Miranda Brothers, released on JioCinema in October 2024, opposite Harshvardhan Rane.

Sahher has also appeared in the music video Ishq Nahi Karte.

The Upcoming Movie: The Ba****ds of Bollywood of Bollywood

Sahher now steps into a high-profile role in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, the Netflix original The Bads of Bollywood, co-created with Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan and backed by Red Chillies Entertainment

The series delves into the glitz, chaos, and darker sides of the film industry. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, The Ba****ds of Bollywood will premiere on September 18, 2025. The show stars Lakshya, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, and Mona Singh among others. Aryan Khan’s The Ba****ds of Bollywood had a starry preview on August 20, 2025, in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan Praises Sahher Bambba

At a teaser launch of The Ba****ds of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan praised Sahher Bambba’s performance as Karishma Talwar, calling her “fantastic”. Playfully responding, Sahher asked if she could star opposite him, to which Shah Rukh humorously replied that she was “too big” for his age, leaving the audience amused.

Sahher Bambba’s Social Media Presence

With a growing social presence of over 285K followers on Instagram, Sahher connects authentically with fans, sharing travel snippets, dance videos, and moments from her life. She also has a profile on X (formerly Twitter), but she has stopped using the platform.

The Ba****ds of Bollywood marks the sixth collaboration between Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment, following films such as Darlings, Bhakshak, and Class of ’83, as well as shows like Betaal and Bard of Blood.

