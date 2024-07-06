Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will always be special not only because of its leading cast but also because of its powerful supporting actors. And when we talk about the team of actors, our late Nattu Kaka, aka Ghanshyam Nayak, will always remain close to our hearts. Scroll below as we revisit his last days before death.

Nattu Kaka was an employee at Dilip Joshi, aka Jethalal’s shop, Gada Electronics. Ghanshyam began portraying the much-loved character in 2008. He was battling with a rare form of cancer but kept entertaining fans with TMKOC. Unfortunately, despite chemotherapy, the cancer spread to his entire body within a year, and the veteran star passed away in October 2021.

Talking about his determination, Ghanshyam Nayak’s son Vikas revealed to E!Times in 2021, “In April 2021, we restarted chemotherapy – that’s where the four sessions of 2021 came in. Till June, this went on. But there was no improvement. Even the swelling didn’t subside. But dad insisted that he still wanted to go to work and so he shot a bit for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and even did an ad.”

15 days before his unfortunate passing away, Ghanshyam Nayak struggled with health issues as his sugar level shot up. His son recalled,” On October 2, Dad asked me, “Who am I?” He had forgotten his own name. That is the time I realized that he’d started going into the other world.”

Many wouldn’t know, but Ghanshyam Nayak’s last wish was to die with his makeup on. Vikas and his family called a professional makeup artist after his death to fulfill his wish. He also shared, “I must tell you that there was immense peace on his face when his pulse stopped.”

We hope our Nattu Kaka is at peace wherever he is!

In 2022, Kiran Bhatt replaced Ghanshyam Nayak as Nattu Kaka in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

