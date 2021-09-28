Advertisement

Dill Mill Gayye was one of the most popular shows back in the day. It gave immense fame to its cast including Ohanna Shivanand and Karan Singh Grover. Today we bring you a throwback of the time when Ohanna was offered Bigg Boss in the past but rejected it and gave a valid reason for the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Television celebrities are often offered Bigg Boss and we have literally seen the reality show changing the lives of celebrities.

Back in 2019 in a conversation with SpotboyE, Dill Mill Gayye fame Ohanna Shivanand revealed that she was offered Bigg Boss in the past but rejected it. Her name was doing the rounds for Bigg Boss 13 but she clarified that she didn’t take it in the past and wouldn’t take it in the future for having a valid reason.

Ohanna Shivanand told the publication whether she was offered Bigg Boss 13 or not and said, “Yes, they have offered me to be part of the show in the past. But I am not keen on participating as I can’t sit and fight with people in public. Bigg Boss is so much drama and I feel it pulls your vibration very low. Whatever you do, even if you are a saint some or the other thing will trigger and you react. So, I seriously don’t want to put myself in that place.”

Meanwhile, the beauty rose to fame with her character of Dr Riddhima in Dill Mill Gayye opposite Karan Singh Grover and their onscreen chemistry enjoyed a massive fan following back then.

What are your thoughts on Ohanna Shivanand rejecting Bigg Boss? Would you want to see her in the future season of Salman Khan led reality show? Tell us in the comments below.

