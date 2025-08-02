Things are heating up in the soap world, and the couples on the daytime dramas are either madly in love, going through problems or stuck in love triangles. Be it Sarah and Xander or Curtis and Portia, their marriage is on the rocks. Then there are Britt and Jason, who are all set to reunite soon.

Kyle and Audra are playing with fire, and they risk burning their respective romances with Claire and Nate. Chad and Cat cannot help but get closer. Here’s what fans can expect from the couples on Days of Our Lives, The Bold and the Beautiful, General Hospital, and The Young and the Restless.

Days Of Our Lives

According to Swoon, things heat up when Chad DiMera and Cat Greene are caught in an elevator together. Is this finally the moment they give in?

Brady Black and Sarah Horton decide to have dinner and get an eyeful of Xander Kiriakis and Gabi Hernandez kissing. Sarah pulls a shocked Brady into a kiss. Is this game of jealousy going to ruin these relationships?

Philip Kiriakis wakes up in bed next to Gabi. Will he get attached, or will he figure out that Gabi is doing all this to fulfill her alliance deal with Tony?

Tate Black and Holly Jonas make love. But will Sophia let them be?

General Hospital

Curtis Ashford and Jordan Ashford have an unexpected close moment. How will Portia react to her husband’s constant proximity to his ex?

Sonny Corinthos and Justine Turner connect. Will this lead to more?

Emma Drake-Scorpio opens up to Trina Robinson about her feelings for Gio Palmieri. Will she advise him to trust her feelings and pursue them?

Lucy Coe and Jenz Sidwell admit to a mutual romantic interest.

Britt Westbourne and Jason Morgan reconnect. How will things fare?

The Bold and the Beautiful

Amid the breathtaking backdrops of Naples and Capri, tensions brew between Nick Marone, Brooke Logan, and Ridge Forrester. Which way will this love triangle bend? Will Brooke choose Nick or Ridge eventually?

Will Daphne Rose’s return impact Carter Walton and Hope Logan’s romantic reunion? Especially when Hope cannot get over Liam Spencer?

The Young and the Restless

Lily Winters mourns Damian Kane’s death while still being pursued by Cane Ashby. She can deny it, but she sure still has feelings for Cane.

Diane Jenkins pulls out all the stops to romance Jack Abbott and make up for their ruined honeymoon. Is this going to strengthen their relationship?

Sally Spectra and Billy Abbott navigate mixing business with pleasure when she takes a more active role at Abbott Communications. Will this work?

Kyle Abbott and Audra Charles continue to play a dangerous game, leading Claire Newman and Nate Hastings to make tough choices. Will this behavior ruin Audra and Kyle’s relationships with Claire and Nate?

