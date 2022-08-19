Vijay Varma: "I'm Yet To Meet A Person Who Is All Good In Life..."

Actor Vijay Varma, who has portrayed roles with shades in films such as ‘Pink’, ‘Darlings’, ‘Ghost Stories’ and ‘Gully Boy’ among many others, says that he is yet to come across someone who is as “pure” as late star Rajesh Khanna’s character in ‘Bawarchi’.

Vijay says grey-shaded characters represent life.

Talking to IANS about what makes characters with shades so likeable, Vijay Varma said: “I don’t know! I am yet to meet a person who is all good in life so we are all full of shades.”

Vijay Varma added, “We are all full of flaws and virtues and everything and I like that the characters that I play are dealing with emotions, psychies and traits which are very troublesome for themselves and others and somehow we all resonate with these grey characters.”

The actor, who played an alcoholic and a wife-beater in his latest release ‘Darlings’, said that he cannot answer on audience’s behalf but added that he is yet to come across someone who is all good.

“I can’t really answer that on the audience’s behalf but when I study life and study people around me, I feel like I am yet to meet someone who is as pure as ‘Bawarchi’ ka Rajesh Khanna, who is all good.”

“So yeah, these characters represent life.. Therefore it becomes relatable,” Vijay Varma said.

