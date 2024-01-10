So much entertainment is available to Netflix users that it can be daunting for some. The streaming service should be commended for its weekly ranking of the Top-10 Most-Watched TV Series, making excellent content accessible to a large audience.

The list includes such popular titles as Fool Me Once and My Life With The Walter Boys. The Crown Season 6 has dropped down on the list. Several debut seasons of shows like My Life With The Walter Boys and The Brothers Sun have cemented their place on the list. The chart showcases data gathered by the streaming platform giant for January 1-7, 2024.

Here is our list of the top 10 English TV and web series that have grabbed the maximum attention on Netflix.

1. Fool Me Once: Limited Series

Fool Me Once tops the charts with 37.1 million views and has been viewed for 238.2 million hours.

2. Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer has been on Netflix’s Top 10 English TV shows list for the second week. It has garnered 10.2 million views and has been watched for 9.7 million hours.

3. You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment: Limited Series

This show features an eight-week research experiment where a group of identical twins modifies their diets and habits to investigate the potential non-physical effects of food on the body.

The show has 8 million views and has been watched for 26.7 million hours.

4. My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 1

The teen drama show based on the book by Ali Novak has been on the Top 10 list for five weeks. The show has 4.4 million views and has been watched for 33.8 million hours.

5. The Brothers Sun: Season 1

The Brothers Sun has raked in 4.1 million views and has been watched for 30.2 million hours after it reached the top 10 for the first time.

6. Captains of the World: Season 1

This show chronicles the journey of the competing teams in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It has been watched for 17.3 million hours and has been viewed 3.7 million times.

7. The Crown: Season 6

The Crown is one of Netflix’s most coveted original shows. The latest installment of this show has been on the Top 10 list for a total of eight weeks now. It has gathered 2.5 million views and has been watched for 21.5 million hours.

8. Ricky Gervais: Armageddon

This Ricky Gervais feature has been on the Top 10 list for two weeks and has 2.1 million views and 2.2 million watching hours to its credit.

9. Obliterated: Season 1

The debut season of Obliterated has maintained its position in this list for six weeks now and gathered 2 million views along with 13.7 million watching hours.

10. Peppa Pig: Season 6

The sixth season of Peppa Pig is the last entry on this list. The show has 3.5 million watching hours, along with 1.7 million views.

What about the shows that will make it to the next week’s top 10 list? Keep an eye on this space, and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Selena Gomez Breaks Silence On Viral Gossip With Taylor Swift At Golden Globes 2024 & No, It Wasn’t About Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner: “…Not That That’s Anyone’s Business”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News