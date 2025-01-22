The Traitors’ third season has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs and the viewership has been quite staggering, making records for Peacock left, right, and center by successfully becoming the number one non-fiction show on the platform and also having the best premiere week.

The recent elimination of Dorinda Medley saw a massive outrage on social media. The Real Housewives of New York City alum was a big fan favorite and the audiences wanted to see for a longer time. Her eviction stirred the pot and Dorinda has been enjoying the outrage and here’s what she said.

The Traitors Season 3: Did Dorinda Medley Enjoy The Outrage Over Her Murder?

During her appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, the host pointed out that the Internet freaked out about her quick eviction. Dorinda smiled, “Well that’s the good news. If you are going to get murdered early on, I did it right, because the outrage, I have to say, I’ve really enjoyed” and felt the response wouldn’t be as effective if she had stayed for much longer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dorinda Medley (@dorindamedley)

For the unversed, the reality star was eliminated in the second episode of the third season, much to the disappointment of fans. Dorinda shared how she read The Art of War and took notes to prepare for the show. “I prepared like I was really going to war,” she said and then added. “I had Scotch tape and I put all these poster boards up of all my strategies each day.”

The RHONYC alum agreed that there was one factor which was quite disappointing. “I had the best clothes,” she revealed, though the fans did not get the chance to see much of it. Dorinda then pointed out that the season was filmed in June 2024 and since then all the contestants are under “this incredible cloak of secrecy” of not revealing anything much.

Dorinda Medley’s On People’s Response Over Her Murder On The Traitors Season 3

She then “slithered back” home with her 15 suitcases out of fear someone would find out her eviction before the season even aired. “You’re really in the mindset. You’re so frightened to say a word,” she expressed and stated how for six months she couldn’t say a word to those who told her they were excited to see her on it. Which is exactly why it was a relief when it aired.

“I went to Rise the other day, which is a gay bar on Ninth Avenue, and the amount of homage I got,” she recalled, mentioning how people responded after seeing her. “It was beautiful,” she remarked and then responded that she would do the show again in a second if they offered another season. “It’s a great experience, totally different from Housewives, but great.”

For more such updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Christopher Nolan Was Terrified By Heath Ledger’s Joker Act In The Dark Knight: “You Never Knew What That Guy Was Going To Do…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News