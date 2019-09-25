The Kapil Sharma Show: Tiger Shroff Sings A Romantic Song & Dances With A Female Fan

Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff are currently busy promoting their upcoming big action film War. The actors recently appeared at The Kapil Sharma Show and it seems like it’s going to be a maha entertaining episode.

Tiger Shroff recently shared a video on Instagram in which he is seen singing a romantic song on the sets of TKSS and at the same time dancing with a fan. And it’s so good to see him showing his singing side for the first time. We’ve seen him doing some hardcore action and dancing but it’s such a treat to see him a sing a song. Have a look-

Host and comedian Kapil Sharma who has already shown his singing talent to public left a sweet comment. He wrote, “Bro u really surprised all of us with ur melodious voice .. love u so much.”

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff is thrilled about joining forces with his idol Hrithik Roshan in War. The actors are pitted against each other in the action extravaganza, and Tiger sees their characters as beloved superheroes Superman and Batman.

Tiger has made a mark as an action hero, thanks to films like Baaghi and Heropanti. He says War is different for him even though it is an action movie.

“There are very different styles of action, location and get-up. It’s more on the lines of ‘Mission Impossible’. It’s like Ethan Hunt versus James Bond and Superman vs Batman… on this battlefield. We are fighting in air, on land. It is a visual spectacle. It is a great action entertainer,” Tiger told IANS.

YRF’s War is having a huge buzz in the industry right now and as mentioned in our “Pre Release Buzz” report by Gautam Batra, “it’s a volcano ready to erupt.” The film is already carrying “Reach” & “Buzz” like no other film this year so far.

