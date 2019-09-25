Jaan: Prabhas – The Palm Reader In A Movie Set In The 70s’ Era Of Europe?

Actor Prabhas’ next which has been tentatively titled Jaan has been doing rounds all over the internet from a past number of days.

Now as per various reports, the actor will be seen playing the role of a palm reader in the period romantic flick which is set in Europe in 1970’s era.

The film which went on the floor late last year in Hyderabad was put on hold following Prabhas’ date issues, as the at same time the actor was busy shooting important portions of Saaho and because of which the makers of Jaan were left with no options but to postpone the film’s shoot.

Now that Saaho is done, the makers of Jaan and Prabhas are busy gearing up to kick start the shoot of the film in Europe. As per reports, the team of Jaan will start shooting of their film in Paris followed by other major locations in Europe.

The film which is being helmed by KK Radha Krishna Kumar has the gorgeous actress Pooja Hegde in the lead opposite Prabhas. As per reports, the romantic venture will be shot two times in Telugu and Hindi separately. The Prabhas starrer is co-produced by UV Creations and Gopi Krishna Movies.

Jaan is a multilingual film which will release in 2020 in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages.

