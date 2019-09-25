Hrithik Roshan Received 30,000 Marriage Proposals After Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

Hrithik Roshan is cited as the Greek God of Bollywood, all thanks to his handsome and good looks. The actor enjoys a huge fan following and girls of every age admire him. Currently, Hrithik Roshan is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film War which also stars Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.

Recently, Hrithik Roshan and the cast of War visited Kapil Sharma’s The Kapil Sharma Show. As reported by Mumbai Mirror, the Super 30 actor made an interesting revelation of the number of marriage proposals he got after his debut film Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai released in 2000.

The report mentioned that Hrithik Roshan received 30,000 marriage proposals post the release of Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Well, that’s quite a big number and we wonder how he handled all the female attention at that time.

On the personal front, Hrithik Roshan was married to Sussanne Khan and have two kids- Hridhaan and Hrehaan. The couple got divorced in 2014 after 14 years of marriage. However, the ex-couple are still very good friends.

Coming to War, the film is directed by Sidharth Anand. This action-drama is slated to release on October 2, 2019. The audience is extremely excited to see two of Bollywood’s finest dancers and performers Hrithik and Tiger in a film together!

War will clash with Joaquin Phoenix’s thriller, Joker.

