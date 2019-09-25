Deepika Padukone At Dior Show In Paris Sets New Fashion Goals Yet Again

Deepika Padukone is the ultimate fashionista who recently got invited for the Dior’s Summer/Spring 2020 show held in Paris. The event took place at Hippodrome Paris Longchamp at Deepika made sure that she makes heads turn. She stepped in a chic Dior ensemble and looked like an absolute diva in it.

The maxi dress was from the label’s latest cruise collection, which was a bow to Yves Saint Laurent’s work inspired from Morocco. Deepika’s maxi dress brought back the 90’s with the quirky styling. Her strapless ensemble had African impressions in dark tones and an over-sized bow on the bodice.

Padukone paired the dress with a long, deep brown coat that she draped over her shoulders. She accessorised the look with golden neckpieces and kept her hair tied in a bun. To accentuate the look, Deepika added a bandana as well. She kept her makeup minimal as usual and went for a nude look with dewy base, winged liner, a hint of bronzer and nude lips.

Deepika’s bag was definitely the highlight of her whole look. It was a black Dior bag and multiple gold chains. Even her shoes were something to take note of. She wore black criss-cross gladiator boots. Check out the pictures right here:

On the work front, Deepika will be seen in Kabir Khan’s ’83 as Kapil Dev’s wife. She will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhappaak where she essays the role of acid attack survivor. Chhappaak releases on January 10 next year.

