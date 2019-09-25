Double Role For Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan?

After her stellar performance in Fanney Khan, Aishwarya Rai gave exciting news to her fans. She announced that she will reunite with the Raavan director Mani Ratnam for his south film Ponniyin Selvan. But there is more to her already an exciting south film.

According to sources, Aishwarya is likely to play dual roles in this highly anticipated project. Aish will be essaying the role of Nandini who is the wife of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar. She is also likely to essay the role of her mute mother, Queen Mandakini Devi. Aishwarya is pretty excited about this challenge as she immediately jumped at the opportunity when she was offered the film.

Backed by Lyca Productions, the film is said to be a big-budget film. The principal shooting will begin from next year, however, no official update about the film has been given yet. Speculations about the cast of the film are also making rounds as the makers are yet to officially announce the cast and crew. It is being speculated that the film will star Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Shetty, Keerthy Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Amala Paul among others.

Ponniyin Selvan showcases the story of Arulmozhivarman, one of the kings of the Chola dynasty. It pans to the era of the 10th and 11th centuries. Mani Ratnam has been planning to adapt this story for many years. He had initially planned to make the film nearly a decade ago with actors Vijay and Mahesh Babu.

