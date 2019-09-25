Dream Girl Box Office: Another Milestone Unlocked As It Beats Salman Khan’s Sultan & Ranveer Singh’s Simmba

Dream Girl is continuing its riotous run at the box office as it has been breaking some record or the other with every passing day. After making its way ahead in Koimoi’s Director and Star Power Index, the Ayushmann Khurrana-Nushrat Bharucha starrer has now surpassed Salman Khan’s Sultan and Ranveer Singh’s Simmba in the profitable list.

The movie has added total collections of 104.70 crores in its kitty till now. Made on a budget of 30 crores, the profits earned have further hiked to 249% and with that, Dream Girl has surpassed return of investments of Simmba (200.27%) and Sultan (234%). This indeed is another achievement which the makers themselves wouldn’t have expected. With coming days, more surprises are definitely on the cards considering the pace that the movie is maintaining at the ticket windows.

Directed by Raaj Shandilyaa, Dream Girl narrates a love story with a quirky twist. Ayushmann plays role of a guy with the talent of impersonating a woman’s voice. The film captures all the conflicts that comes with the situation in a witty way.

Presented by Balaji Telefilms and distributed by ZEE Studios International, Dream Girl released in over 480 screens in the overseas circuits on September 13. It opened in India on September 13.

Producer Ekta Kapoor is thrilled with the global response for Dream Girl, and says actor Ayushmann Khurrana can pull off any role with ease.

“Ayushmann Khurrana is a truly versatile actor who can pull off any role with elan and ease. We are thrilled with the responses coming in for ‘Dream Girl‘ from across the globe,” said Ekta.

