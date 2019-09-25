Jennifer Winget is one of the most beautiful and popular actresses of television. Her show Beyhadh was a huge success and is now coming with the new season. She shared the good news last month and since then her fans have been anxiously waiting for the same.

Her grey character of Maya in the show was appreciated and loved by her fans. She shared a picture on social media revealing details about her character and wrote, “She’s crossing all boundaries of crazy this time. Ready to get entangled in her “Maya”jaal? #Beyhadh2 #MayaAgain”

She’s crossing all boundaries of crazy this time. Ready to get entangled in her “Maya”jaal? #Beyhadh2 #MayaAgain pic.twitter.com/2n6Q6yakfN — Jennifer Winget (@jenwinget) September 25, 2019

She shared the news on August on her social media and wrote, “No points for guessing what the three of us have been up to. *Hint Hint*Damn right we’re cooking up a crazy-ier storm! ‘Brace yourselves for #Beyhadh2 Bringing crazy back!!.”

No points for guessing what the three of us have been up to. *Hint Hint*

Damn right we're cooking up a crazy-ier storm! 'Brace yourselves for #Beyhadh2

Bringing crazy back!! pic.twitter.com/k0EXPHaYTe — Jennifer Winget (@jenwinget) August 21, 2019

Earlier this morning the news of Shivin Narang will star opposite Jennifer in this season. Last season it was Kushal Tandon. Well, we can’t wait for the show to air as soon as possible!

