Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Not Gauahar Khan But Ekta Kapoor Ropes In This Actress As Komolika For The Show?

Apart from rocking the television rating chart, Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 hit the headlines due to exit of Hina Khan who used to portray the character of Komolika. Several speculations regarding the actress playing Komo came to the lights. But now, the hunt for vamp has finally come to an end and the latest report flowing in suggests so.

SpotboyE’s report states that Aamna Sharif will replace Hina Khan to play the celebrated character. It is learnt that Aamna has given nod to the makers and just some paperwork is pending. So if all goes well, we will get to see the actress playing the negative character.

Yesterday, Ekta Kapoor confirmed the news of Hina Khan’s exit by her tweet. She wrote, “New komo!!!?????? But whooooooooooo;).”

New komo!!!?????? But whooooooooooo;) — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) September 24, 2019

When contacted, Ekta said, “Yes, we have selected new Komolika and she is someone popular and has played a lead role in one of my shows,” reports SpotboyE. She further added that her production house will definitely collaborate with Hina in future for web series, film or television show.

While Ekta is ruling the small screen single handedly, she is also tasting the success of her movie Dream Girl at the box office. Speaking to IANS, Ekta said that she is thrilled with the global response for “Dream Girl“, and added that actor Ayushmann Khurrana can pull off any role with ease.

“Ayushmann Khurrana is a truly versatile actor who can pull off any role with elan and ease. We are thrilled with the responses coming in for ‘Dream Girl‘ from across the globe,” said Ekta.

