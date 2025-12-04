Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat’s locking horns have got immense love from the audience as The Family Man S3 witnessed a jump in its viewership in the second week. Raj & DK’s show has finally entered the list of the top 10 most-viewed shows of 2025, but it is far away from the top 3 spots!

Most Viewed Shows Of 2025

The most viewed show of 2025 is Pankaj Tripathi’s Criminal Justice S4 with 38.8 million views, followed by Aashram S3 Part 2’s 35.3 million views. The third spot is claimed by Special Ops 2 with a viewership of 26.6 million. Manoj Bajpayee is too far from the top 3 spots owned by Pankaj Tripathi, Bobby Deol, and Kay Kay Menon!

The Family Man S3 OTT Verdict Week 2

The Family Man S3, in its second week, garnered a viewership of 7 million, taking the top spot in the list of the most-watched streaming originals in India for the week of November 24 – 30, 2025, as per Ormax data. It claimed the top spot last week as well. It would be interesting to see if the show stays relevant and enters the top 5 spot at least in the list of the most viewed shows of 2025.

Check out the top 10 most-viewed OTT shows of 2025 as per Ormax’s half-yearly report.

Criminal Justice S4 (JioHotstar): 38.8 Million Aashram S3 Part 2 (Prime Video): 35.3 Million Special Ops 2 (JioHotstar): 27.6 Million Panchayat S4 (Prime Video): 23.8 Million Paatal Lok S2 (Prime Video): 16.8 Million The Legend Of Hanuman S6 (JioHotstar): 16.2 Million The Royals (Netflix): 15.5 Million The Secret Of Shiledars (JioHotstar): 14.5 Million Chidiya Udd (JioHotstar): 13.7 Million The Family Man S3: 13.2 Million

The Family Man S3 OTT Viewership Summary!

Here is the breakdown of the viewership of the web series on Prime Video.

Week 1: 6.2 Million

Week 2: 7 Million

Total: 13.2 Million

