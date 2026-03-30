Scream 7, directed by Kevin Williamson, is the seventh installment in the Scream franchise, and it has become the first Scream movie ever to cross this major milestone worldwide. Defying genre limitations and franchise fatigue, it has achieved this magnificent feat. This impressive run not only cements its status as the highest-grossing chapter in the franchise but also signals a renewed global appetite for legacy horror sequels. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Scream 7’s box office collection at the domestic box office

According to Box Office Mojo, the 7th Scream movie grossed a solid $2.6 million at the domestic box office. It recorded the 2nd biggest 5th three-day weekend at the domestic box office despite losing 215 theaters. It dropped by 40.4% from last weekend amid steep competition. The domestic total for the film has reached $118.7 million so far, and it’s still counting. It is tracking to earn between $120 million and $130 million domestically in its theatrical run.

Crosses the $200 million milestone worldwide

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s latest report reveals Scream 7 has collected a franchise record number on its 5th overseas weekend. According to the report, it collected $3.7 million on its 5th weekend at the overseas box office, with a 40.3% drop from last weekend, bringing the international cume to $85.4 million across 57 international markets. Adding to the film’s domestic total, the movie’s worldwide gross has crossed $200 million. The worldwide box office for the slasher film has reached $204 million after the 5th weekend. It is expected to gross between $210 million and $220 million worldwide.

Becomes the 1st film in the Scream franchise to cross the $200 million milestone worldwide

Scream 7 is the highest-grossing in the franchise, achieving this by surpassing the global haul of the original Scream. Scream ended its worldwide run at $173.0 million, and Scream 7 has set a new benchmark.

Check out the global totals of the Scream movies:

Scream 7 — $204 million Scream — $173.0 million Scream 2 — $172.3 million Scream VI — $166.5 million Scream 3 — $161.8 million Scream — $137.7 million Scream 4 — $97.2 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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