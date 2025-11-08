The Bold and the Beautiful has featured many families in its decades-long run, but the Sharpe family is one of the most intriguing and not thoroughly fleshed out families. Here’s what we know about the members of the family tree, including the most important ones, which are Deacon, Hope, and Deke.

The Bold & The Beautiful: The Sharpe Family Tree Explained

By Birth

Daryl Sharpe

Deacon Sharpe

Hope Logan (via Deacon)

Deke Sharpe (via Deacon)

Dylan Logan-Spencer (via Hope) †

Beth Logan-Spencer (via Hope)

By Marriage

Sheila Carter (via Deacon)

Liam Spencer (via Hope)

Daryl Sharpe (played by Richard King)

Daryl is the stepfather of Deacon. He was an abusive parent to the latter and has only appeared twice on the show in 2001. Not much else is known about Daryl, his career, previous jobs, romantic relationships or more.

Deacon Sharpe (played by Sean Kanan)

Deacon is the only active patriarch of the Sharpe family. He is the step-son of Daryl, and much is known about his birth family. He has been married five times in total, including Bridget Forrester, Macy Alexander, Nikki Newman, and Quinn Fuller. He is currently married to Sheila Carter. He has two children, Hope Logan with Brooke Logan, and Deke Sharpe with Becky Moore.

On the work front, Deacon is a bartender, pizza chef, and owner of the Il Giardino restaurant and bar, which is a coveted spot in Los Angeles. He has also previously been the Head of Public Relations at Forrester Creations.

Hope Logan (played by Annika Noelle)

Hope is the daughter of Brooke and Deacon. She is the Creative Director and Spokesmodel of Hope for the Future, which is her own fashion line at Forrester Creations. Hope is engaged to her former husband, Liam Spencer, and is set to marry him for the fourth time. The two have a daughter, Beth.

Deke Sharpe (played by Harrison Cone)

Deke is the son of Becky and Deacon. He recently returned to the city and reunited with his family. Deke was also hired as a fashion designer for the line Hope for the Future at Forrester Creations. He is dating Remy Pryce, but their relationship has seen cracks after Remy’s past was revealed.

Beth Spencer (played by Jordyn Lynn Ariza)

Beth is the daughter of Hope and Liam. She was born in 2016 and has been the apple of the eye when it comes to both the Logan and Spencer families. She is currently excited to officiate the remarriage of her parents.

