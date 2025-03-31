The drama in The Bold and the Beautiful’s Los Angeles is heating up with each day, be it the aftermath of Luna’s parentage reveal, Sheila being elated about finding out Luna is her grandmother, Finn struggling with not being a part of Luna’s life, or the latter’s very desperate interest in Will despite knowing he is dating Electra.

From ultimatums and promises to plots and face-offs, there is much to look forward to his week. Here’s what fans can expect from the March 31, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running, popular, and award-winning daytime drama series.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: March 31, 2025

The first episode of the week features Luna making a play for Will. She is free and pardoned of her crimes and makes sure to live her life how she wants to. The first step in her plan is to meet Sheila and tell her that she is Finn’s daughter, which just makes her Sheila’s granddaughter.

She then allies with her, and they can attain anything they want with their two evil brains working together. The next stop on Luna’s plan in The Bold and the Beautiful was Will. Her crush on him grew while she was living at the Spencer Estate, and now that she is free, she makes her move on him. Luna knows he is dating Electra, but she overhears that she doesn’t want any intimacy.

Luna jumps on the opportunity and offers Will a friends-with-benefits offer. He rejects it, but she is adamant. How far will she go to attain Will now that he is set in her sights? Will she recruit Sheila to make Will for her? Will she put Electra in danger because of the same? What does she have planned?

When she keeps pressing Will for a discreet affair, will she convince him, or will she be rejected again? She might be claiming to want to become a better person, but does she have it in her? Especially when she sees the guy she wants is happy with someone else and is rejecting her advances?

Elsewhere on The Bold and the Beautiful, Deacon gives Sheila an ultimatum related to Luna. When Sheila tells Deacon that Luna is her granddaughter, he is disgusted. He says he will never forgive her for killing two men who were not just his workers but also his friends. He does not want anything to do with Luna and thinks she is a lunatic. What exactly will Sheila do when he asks her to choose between him and Luna? How will she respond?

