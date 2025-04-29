The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw fuel getting added to the fire when Steffy and Taylor learned who the showstopper was. Eric was not bothered by their responses to his decisions though. Meanwhile, Katie caught glimpses of Daphne kissing Carter and was angry about it.

There’s a lot more drama packed for avid watchers as confrontations lead to bigger issues and underlying secrets. Here’s what fans can expect from the April 29, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune into CBS to watch the long-running daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: April 29, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Ridge confronting Eric over the stunt he pulled with Brooke. When it was revealed that Eric chose Brooke as the showstopper for the Forrester fashion show, everyone was left shocked. Taylor and Steffy couldn’t believe this was the result of the work that was put in for weeks. Ride was happy for the success but had a lot on his mind.

While the fashion show becoming a hit was the main goal, Ridge wasn’t happy about his father Eric taking such a big decision behind his back, especially when it affects his personal life. How will Eric react when his son confronts him about the same? Will he tell Ridge about all his plotting?

That he has planned with Brooke to bring them back together as a pair? That Eric thinks Brooke and Ridge belong together? Despite the fact that Ridge has made it clear that he loves Taylor and wants to be with her? And that he has rejected Brooke more times than he can count? What’s next?

On the other hand, Katie demands the truth from Daphne after having eavesdropped on her and Zende. She saw Daphne and Carter kiss earlier and then she heard her talk to Zende about how she never thought she would fall for Carter since she was only hired by Steffy to seduce him.

Katie is surprised and confronts Daphne about the same. She asks her if she only came to Los Angeles to do Steffy’s “dirty work.” How will Daphne respond when Katie demands the truth? Will she be able to get out of this situation? Or will she be worried that Katie might spill the truth to Carter?

Will this end any chance she had with him? Will this cause Carter to keep some distance from Daphne? Is he going to go back to Hope again even though she used and dumped him? How will Katie use this intel to her benefit and against Daphne? Stay tuned to know more details about it.

