The Ba***ds of Bollywood, directed by Aryan Khan, has been the talk of the town since its release and became part of Netflix’s weekly top 10 list for non-English shows. It completed three weeks of streaming, and we are here with a detailed verdict of its third week. The show starring the dynamic duo of Lakshya and Raghav Juyal is losing charm now and might exit the top 10 this week. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It has been produced by Gauri Khan, and many were reminded of Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om due to the heavyweight cameos, from Salman Khan to Emraan Hashmi and more. The series has mostly received positive reviews from viewers and is on track to achieve 10 million viewership if luck prevails.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood OTT verdict week 3

According to the latest data on Netflix, The Ba***ds of Bollywood is at the 10th rank in its third week of streaming on the platform. The series starring Bobby Deol and Mona Singh earned 1.4 million views in its third week against 7.3 million viewing hours for the week of September 29-October 5. The series witnessed a drastic decline in its second week.

Last week, the series was in the 4th rank with 3.2 million views. But it has declined by 56.25% from its second week of streaming. Since it has dropped to the 10th rank this week, it could exit Netflix’s weekly top 10 list in its fourth week of streaming.

Trending in 11 countries

Despite the drastic drop in its third week, The Ba***ds of Bollywood is part of Netflix’s weekly top 10 list of non-English shows in 11 countries worldwide. The show is #1 in four countries: India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and the Maldives.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood OTT Viewership Summary!

Check out the series’ three-week viewership, along with its viewing hours and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1 : 2.8 million views | 14.8 million viewing hours | Rank 4

: 2.8 million views | 14.8 million viewing hours | Rank 4 Week 2 : 3.2 million views | 16.9 million viewing hours | Rank 4

: 3.2 million views | 16.9 million viewing hours | Rank 4 Week 3: 1.4 million views | Rank 10

Total: 7.4 million views

Directed by Aryan Khan, The Ba***s of Bollywood, starring Bobby Deol, Lakshya Lalwani, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Rajat Bedi, Meherzan Mazda, Divik Sharma, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Vijayant Kohli, Neville Bharucha, and Armaan Khera, is streaming on Netflix.

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the films and shows that arrived on the platform.

