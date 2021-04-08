Tannaz Irani rang in her 50th birthday in Lonavala on Thursday. With the second wave of Covid gaining momentum, the actress planned a quiet celebration along with her husband Bakhtiyaar Irani and kids.

“In normal circumstances, I would have loved to throw a party and celebrate my birthday with my friends and extended family, but this year I planned an interesting and intimate celebration. My family and I decided to celebrate my birthday in a luxurious bungalow in Lonavala with a pool and garden,” Tannaz said.

“I took a break from ‘Apna Time Bhi Aayega’ shoot and planned the whole getaway. My husband (actor Bhakhtyar Irani) got a special birthday cake designed and my dearest kids also planned a very sweet surprise for me. They really made my birthday a very memorable one,” she added.

Regarding safety measures they observed during the celebrations amid the pandemic, Tannaz said: “Throughout our entire trip, we ensured to take extreme care of ourselves by wearing masks and using sanitisers and abiding by all the safety guidelines and measures put in place by the Maharashtra Government. Despite the current circumstances, I had a blast and, honestly, it felt great to get out of the mundane routine for a bit.”

Birthday girl Tannaz further informed that this year being a milestone birthday, she has decided to send personalised and curated gifts to all family members.

On the work front, the actress features Zee TV’s fiction drama “Apna Time Bhi Aayega” where she plays a character called Rajeshwari.

