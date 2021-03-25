Saina Box Office Review: Star Cast: Parineeti Chopra, Manav Kaul, Meghna Malik, Subhrajyoti Barat

Director: Amole Gupte

Producers: Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sujay Jairaj, Rashesh Shah

Saina Box Office Review: Expectations

The biopic is a formula that always works at the Indian Box Office. So when someone brings the story of Indian badminton champion, Saina Nehwal on the big screen, it’s bound to garner a huge curiosity. That’s what happened when the film was announced. At first, the film was supposed to have Shraddha Kapoor in lead but then Parineeti Chopra came on board.

The film’s trailer was released in March only and garnered a decent response from the audience. The music is also good but hasn’t reached a huge section of people yet.

With all this, if Saina released in the normal situation, it would have surely got a decent opening at the box office. However, these are very troubled times and the crowd is just not willing to visit the cinemas yet.

In this situation, there are not many expectations from Saina as far as opening is concerned. If it clicks with the audience, the word of mouth can help it sustain for the long run.

Saina Box Office Review: Impact

Saina Nehwal is a national pride and there are many reasons behind it. The film narrates her extraordinary story. It talks about the challenges she took to shape her up the way she is right now. Her journey of being a badminton champion was very hard and required great sacrifices. The story talks about the people who supported her in the journey and it makes for a very emotional watch.

Saina ticks all the required boxes to be an excellent biographical film. It’s inspiring, despite lack of comedy, it’s entertaining and on top of that, it touches your heart. The performances are very good, the music is beautiful and the direction is also amazing.

Overall, there’s nothing that brings it down. It in fact felt like a Mini ‘Dangal’ to me.

Saina Box Office Review: Final Verdict

Saina will be a slow opener at the box office but its word of mouth will be very good. Right now the film is facing a clash from Godzilla vs Kong but it’s not like the Hollywood film takeaway all its audience. There are no major releases at the box office until Thalaivi on April 23. So if the audience support for the film comes in an expected way, it can continue to bring steady numbers.

A 30 crores lifetime business looks very much practical for Saina and it can go even beyond if all goes well.

