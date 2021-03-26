Actress Ananya Panday treated her fans to a glamorous post on Thursday.

Advertisement

In the picture she shared on Instagram, the Liger actress can be seen wearing a printed crop-jacket sporting minimal makeup. She left her hair open and looked absolutely radiant.

Ananya Panday captioned the picture: “#PostPackUpShot with my fave dear friend @avigowariker.”

Ananya Panday has her kitty full. Two big films coming up. She will be seen in the film Liger where is cast opposite actor Vijay Deverakonda. The film has been directed by filmmaker Puri Jagannath. Produced by Karan Johar, the film will be released on September 9.

She will also be part of Shakun Batra’s next where she will be seen alongside actors Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with “Student of the Year 2” in 2019. She was also seen in the film “Pati Patni Aur Woh” after that.

Must Read: Kartik Aaryan Turns Down 3-Film Deal Worth 90 Crores; Way Ahead Of Akshay Kumar In Minting Money?



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube