Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta has found herself in a soup after sparking a controversy after her latest video on social media. She has been quite active on the internet, also turning into a vlogger when needed. We’ve seen her covering various vlogs ranging from fashion to travel.

She’s amid this current controversy for using the word ‘bhangi’ very casually in her latest video. Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15 raised the petition of #DontSayBhangi with the film highlighting how our Government prohibits discrimination on the basis of caste, religion, and gender. But this particular word has been casually used by many celebs landing them in controversy.

In the controversial video, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s ‘Babita Ji’ Munmun Dutta said, “I am coming on youtube, and I want to look good don’t want to look like a bhangi.” This created an uproar on social media, with fans trending #ArrestMunmunDutta for the same.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Actress Munmun Dutta uses casteist slur in a video she uploaded on youtube recently.

.

"I am coming on youtube and I want to look good don't want to look like a bhangi"

.

Trimmed that particular part from the video later on.

.@mmoonstar pic.twitter.com/HpJ9pUlO6f — Dalit Desk (@dalitdesk) May 10, 2021

Puri duniya ko pseudo feminism ka gyaan dete dete , madam humanity n basic insaani respect hi bhool gayi hai

They get too judgemental abt others, but when others do that to them, they cry foul n complaint of others bring judgemental.

Hypocrisy 🤦🤦#MunmunDutta — My_scribbles 🎸🌟#RKVian (@SnehaThinks) May 10, 2021

Babeeta(Munmun Dutta) from Tarak Mehta ka Ulta Chashma, a most popular Indian Drama, used a castiest slur in her YouTube video which she later on trimmed.@moonstar4u has fans from all sections of Indian society, but she mocked a whole caste in a moment. Stict action is required. pic.twitter.com/KjAUm6ufWS — Semlha Gyatso (@semlhagyatso) May 10, 2021

#MunmunDutta Said that those People who have lost their lives in the mainhole giving duty at the Right time even in this Corona Period.#ArrestMunmunDutta@SUNNYAMBEDKAR3 pic.twitter.com/bTvcjDYWs3 — Karamjot Singh (Faridkot) (@Karamjot_Singh1) May 10, 2021

'Bhangi' : Members of this caste have traditionally been restricted to sweeping, cleaning toilets and handling dead bodies. (The better India) #MunmunDutta did a big mistake and then posted an apology letter. https://t.co/uiNjTPdO9d — Brijesh Goswami🇮🇳 (@BrijeshGT1) May 10, 2021

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame also took to her social media account and posted an apology letter. It says, “This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday where in one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent of insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone’s feelings. Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning immediately took the part down. I have utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our society or nation. Sincerely would like to apologize to every single person who have been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word and I sincerely regret for the same.”

Though she has deleted the portion from the video, Netizens are angry and are demanding an arrest for this Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress. What do you think about Munmun Dutta’s reaction? Share in the comments section below.

