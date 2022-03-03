Singer Stebin Ben strives to be a part of music videos where he is not just the voice but also an actor who essays the character. He has been trending with his latest Bollywood song ‘Baliye Re’ from Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film ‘Jersey’.

He has been approached to be part of music videos where he will not just be a playback singer but also will be a face of it.

But Stebin believes that it is not an easy task.

He says: “To be in the ball game, you need to make that extra effort. The more you bring to the table, the more beneficial it will be for the makers. It’s good that singers aren’t only giving voices but are also being appreciated for it. Moreover, getting to work at the forefront.”

He further adds: “I have been taking that extra stride. I have been working on my physique lately. Not only that, I have gained some abs in the past few months.”

Stebin Ben was previously in the news when his music video ‘Yaar ki Mehfil’ released. The song is sung by Stebin Ben.

The trio had shared their experience of working in the music video.

Paras Kalnawat, who plays Ashnoor’s love interest in the music video, is a bad boy and Anuj is portrayed as a typical middle-class man who is smitten by Ashnoor Kaur.

Speaking on her experience of shooting for the song, actress Ashnoor says: “It was a wonderful experience working with the cast and crew of ‘Yaar Ki Mehfil.’ More than anything, I am really glad to hear some amazing responses from my fans, they’re as excited as me for my first project of 2022. It’s a very fresh pairing with both Paras and Anuj in the song, and people have welcomed us with open arms which means our efforts have paid off.”

Anuj Saini says the music video is a complete effort taken by each and every member of the team. “Me and Ashnoor were confident enough to pull out what was requested from our end. We worked on it and now as we are being tagged as the new millennial pair in the town, it really adds value to whatever homework we had done for this music video.”

On the other hand, ‘Anupamaa‘ actor Paras Kalnawat shares his excitement to look at the reaction of the audience after watching the music video

He adds: “I am very excited for the audience to watch it and this time I am playing a different character. The outcome of the entire song is so beautiful, after all the hard work we have put in. And I really believe that the audience will love the song”.

The music video is directed by Firoz A Khan and produced by Gunbir Singh Sidhu and Manmord Singh Sidhu. The music is directed by Kunal Verma. ‘Yaar Ki Mehfil’ is out now on White Hill Beat’s YouTube channel.

