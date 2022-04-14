Rakhi Sawant is one celebrity who never fails to make the headlines. Be it her fashion choices or the things she says, the controversial queen hardly ever fails to make the news. Today, the actress has grabbed our attention thanks to a video promoting her recently released song Mere Warga.

The song – performed, composed and written by Gurbax, Burrah and Happy Singh, features Rakhi as a tribal woman in the music video. To promote the track, Ms Sawant shared a video dressed in the same attire. But what catches the attention is not that but her juggling her b**bs.

In a promo video shared by a paparazzi account, Rakhi Sawant is dressed in tribal attire consisting of heavy headgear complete with black feature details, ornamental works and stones. Her ensemble consists of a black bra adorned with large stones, a peach-brown mini skirt and the same material on her shoulders and from her knee to her foot.

In the video on Instagram. Rakhi Sawant is heard saying, “Hey guys. Mera yeh look dhek rahe ho aaj. Pura tribal look, adivasi woh look hai.” She then proceeds to say “Boom, boom” while jiggling her boobs to the camera twice. She then even shimmers shows off her assets while saying, “Boom, boom, boom, boom, boom.” Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Netizens are having a hearty laugh seeing the video of Ms Sawant. One Instagram user wrote, “Wo boom.boom kya tha BC” Another noted, “Hip-hop song ke liye aisi zinga lala ho wali costume?” A third added, “Deva re deva ye kya kar rahi hai” A fourth commented, “Tauba tauba saraa mood kharab kardiya”

Check out Rakhi Sawant’s track Mere Warga – for which she became a tribal woman, here

