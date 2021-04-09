Reports of popular singer Rahul Vaidya and actress-model Disha Parmar forthcoming wedding have been doing the rounds on the gossip vine for a while now. On Friday the couple had fans in a frenzy when they posted wedding pictures on Instagram.

The images, it turns out, are stills from their new music video, “Madhanya”.

In the pictures, Rahul Vaidya is dressed as a groom while Disha Parmar looks stunning as a bride in a pink lehenga. She completed the look with heavy jewellery.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar captioned the pictures as: “#newbeginnings #madhanya”, followed by a heart emoji.

While the picture got more than 1.6 lakh likes in less than an hour, there were many fans who started speculating if the two had already tied the knot.

“Shaadi Hogayi Kyaaa (are they already married?)”, another wrote, “Congratulations Happy Married Life”. Another one also wrote; “Yeh Kab Huaaaa (when did they happen?” a fan wrote.

Rahul Vaidya realised his true feelings for Disha on the reality show “Bigg Boss 14“, and he proposed to her on cameras from the Bigg Boss house. Disha, too, came to the show to accept his proposal. The two are regularly spotted together.

