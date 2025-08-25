Exactly a month after the theatrical release of the David Corenswet-led Superman reboot, the second season of James Gunn’s Peacemaker premiered on HBO Max in the U.S. and Jio Hotstar in India. The latest season currently boasts a near-perfect 99% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes (Source: RT).

(Spoilers Ahead for Peacemaker Season 2)

Peacemaker Season 2’s first episode follows the titular anti-hero Chris Smith, aka Peacemaker (John Cena), who stumbles upon a more desirable parallel world. In this alternate reality, his brother and father are alive, he is a respected superhero, and he seems to be a happier version of himself. The underlying theme of the latest season carries shades of a critically acclaimed and must-watch sci-fi series. Can you guess which one? Read on to find out.

Peacemaker S2 Reminds Us Of This Must-Watch Sci-Fi Series

We are talking about Blake Crouch’s Dark Matter, starring Joel Edgerton in the lead role. It premiered on Apple TV+ last year, earned an 82% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes (Source: RT), and a solid 7.6/10 IMDb rating (Source: IMDb). Let’s take a look at what it is all about and why Peacemaker Season 2 reminds us of it.

Dark Matter – Story

Dark Matter follows Jason Dessen (Joel Edgerton), a physics professor enjoying a simple, happy life with his family in Chicago. His world is turned upside down when he finds himself in an alternate reality where he is a world-renowned physicist. Using his groundbreaking invention, Jason desperately tries to return to his original reality and reunite with his family, who are now living with the alternate version of himself responsible for this chaos.

Based on the bestselling book by Blake Crouch, Dark Matter follows a physicist, professor and family man who embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself. Starring Joel Edgerton and Jennifer… pic.twitter.com/B03UDCG7iI — Apple TV (@AppleTV) February 5, 2024

Peacemaker Season 2 & Dark Matter – The Interesting Link

The common thread between Peacemaker Season 2 and Dark Matter lies in their clever use of alternate realities, where the protagonist crosses into a parallel world and briefly experiences the life of a happier or more successful version of himself. In Dark Matter, an ill-intentioned Jason attempts to swap lives with Jason who is happily married.

While the remaining episodes of Peacemaker are yet to be released, Chris Smith finds himself in a strikingly similar situation in the second season (albeit briefly in Episode 1). That’s why Peacemaker Season 2 immediately reminds us of Dark Matter, and in a very good way.

Where to Watch Dark Matter

Dark Matter is available to stream on Apple TV+. The series consists of nine gripping episodes, each running approximately 45–55 minutes. The show has already been renewed for a second season.

Dark Matter Trailer

For more such stories, check out TV updates.

Must Read: Rise & Fall Trailer Review: Ashneer Grover’s “Dogli Duniya” Is Exciting But I Feel, Dhanashree Verma May Create The Real Explosion!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News