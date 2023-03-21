‘Faltu’ actress Niharika Chouksey compared the bond between herself and her co-star Aakash Ahuja with the friendship of Rahul and Anjali, portrayed by Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the movie ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’.

She said, “My bond with Aakash is like Rahul and Anjali from ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, he is my best friend not just on screen but off screen as well. He looks out for you always and makes fun of you but is your biggest cheerleader on set.”

Niharika has been part of films such as ‘Jahaan Chaar Yaar’ in which she played the character of Swara Bhasker’s daughter, and she was also seen in ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’, playing the sister of Nushrratt Bharuccha. Now, she is playing the lead in ‘Faltu’ which is all about the attitude of people living in rural parts towards girl child and how certain times they end up giving them names like ‘Faltu’ with a belief that the next child will be a boy.

Praising her co-actor for always being supportive of her work, she said: “He is very supportive and we enjoy doing scenes together, he is my favourite co-actor. I always look forward to shooting scenes with him, we pull each other’s leg and the fans love that and this is how we actually are in real life. You can say we are best friends and every day is a new learning experience with him.”

‘Faltu’ airs on Star Plus.

